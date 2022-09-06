Overwatch 2 Devs Debunk New Hero Leak

Overwatch 2 players impatient to learn more about the fox-related hero that's been teased once or twice before have turned to leaks for answers, but it appears that at least one of those "leaks" wasn't all it was made out to be. A leak which supposedly outlined the abilities of the rumored fox hero as well as her name was commented on by one of the Overwatch 2 devs who said in no complicated terms that the information in the leak was fake.

The leak in question was reposted over on the competitive subreddit for Overwatch where someone had said the new hero would be named "Kimiko." Kimiko's abilities which included a passive that let her attach to walls and a primary ability that tossed shuriken made her sound like an agile, fast-paced hero. However, the leak also said that she was a healer – her secondary fire ability was supposed to use an energy bar accumulated by attacking with the shuriken with that secondary fire then used to "heal and overheal in an area in front of her."

The fox effects came into play through one ability that summoned a spectral fox as an AOE move which buffed allies and debuffed enemies. Another fox ability (which can't be used at the same time as the first, the leak said) traded the AOE for a more direct path with similar positive and negative effects depending on who was in its trajectory.

Of all these abilities, the ultimate was naturally the most out there. It summoned a nine-tailed fox that moved through walls and sent struck enemies to another dimension where they couldn't interact with others but could still be seen by those unaffected. That's a pretty wild ability to think about seeing in Overwatch 2, but Overwatch commercial leader Jon Spector said in a reply to all of this that it's fake.

Even if this leak is indeed fake, people are still pretty sure the fox hero is on the way, and they have good reason to think so. The teasers certainly point to a new hero based on what we've seen in the past, and considering how Junker Queen was teased in-game and then revealed, there's reason to believe we'll see the same happen for whatever this next hero ends up being.