Overwatch 2 Trailer Shows Off Junker Queen Gameplay

Overwatch 2's newest hero, Junker Queen, got her big reveal last week when Blizzard finally confirmed her involvement in the game after plenty of rumors and teasers suggested she'd be added. We got a first look at her abilities then, and this week, a new gameplay trailer released prior to the start of the next Overwatch 2 PvP beta shows what her scraps will look like in-game once she's playable.

That trailer seen below is still quite cinematic in nature and it's a true minute and 47 seconds of pure gameplay, but it still shows how her abilities work and how they can be chained together. She's a tank hero, in case you missed the announcement, and has a kit fitting that role as well as her Junkertown origins.

Her full rundown of her abilities can be seen below as well to give a better idea of what's going on in the trailer

Junker Queen's Kit

Scattergun

Pump action shotgun

Jagged Blade

Passive: Quick Melee wounds enemies, dealing damage over time

Active: Throw your blade. Can re-activate to return it.

Commanding Shout

Increase health by 200 and nearby allies health by 100

Increase movement speed by 30%

Carnage

Swing your axe to wound all enemies in front of you dealing damage over time

(Ultimate) Rampage

Charge forward. Wound enemies, dealing damage over time and preventing them from being healed

(Passive) Adrenaline Rush

Heal from all damage over time dealt by wounds

"Junker Queen was built for Overwatch 2's 5v5 playing field," Blizzard said about the new character. "She has an unparalleled ability to claim space, and she is terrifying to deal with up close. She's brawly, toeing the line of a berserker tank, and we were cognizant of that in this new tank paradigm. Tanks play more aggressively in Overwatch 2, and Junker Queen is certainly no exception—in fact, she'd consider herself the rule."

Overwatch 2's next beta will take place on June 28th. The game is scheduled to launch as a free-to-play title on October 4th with PvP content coming first and PvE content planned for 2023.