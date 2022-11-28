Overwatch 2 Reveals In-Depth Gameplay Video for New Hero

Overwatch 2 is getting a new hero next month, and Blizzard has revealed a brand-new video showcasing the character. The latest hero is named Ramattra, and the developer is calling him the game's first "tempo tank." In an interesting twist, Ramattra will have both an Omnic form and a Nemesis form, both of which will offer unique abilities. In the video, Overwatch 2 lead concept artist Qiu Fang breaks down how these two forms differ from one another in both design and in their gameplay. Ramattra won't be available until December 6th, but this should give fans an idea what to expect in the meantime!

The gameplay video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Lead Concept Artist Qiu Fang takes us through the mechanics and abilities of the first ever “Tempo Tank”, Ramattra!



Check out Ramattra’s two distinct forms – Omnic and Nemesis – and how you can expect to use his versatile ability kit on the battlefield! pic.twitter.com/HRPFUkOnOu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 27, 2022

As can be seen in the video, Ramattra uses a Void Accelerator staff when in Omnic form. His secondary ability is Void Barrier. His barrier is quite strong, but it lasts briefly as a trade-off. Meanwhile, Ramattra's Nemesis form is more suited to close combat thanks to its bonus armor. In this form, his primary is Pummel, allowing him to bash his enemies with massive fists. The swings also send out energy waves, which can go through shields and hit multiple enemies in a row. Ramattra's secondary in this form is Block, which reduces damage from up front, but leaves him slower, and his back exposed to other attackers.

While a lot of fans seem excited to check out Ramattra, others are concerned he could end up being overpowered; replies to the Tweet above are filled with fans unsure exactly how to feel. Pummel's ability to go through shields in particular seems like cause for concern. Of course, Blizzard will make adjustments if Ramattra ends up being too OP, but fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about this new Overwatch 2 hero? Do you think Ramattra will be too powerful? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!