Overwatch 2 Players Discover Potential Next Character

Some Overwatch 2 players think they know who the next character is. Blizzard has already confirmed the next support hero will be “cute,” or, more specifically, “Mercy cute.” Whether the next character will be a support hero, remains to be seen, but we know the next support character that is added will be “cute.” With this in mind, and considering this character is already refernced in the game, Overwatch 2 players can’t help but wonder if Overlord is finally being added.

For those that don’t know: Overlord is the youngest member of MEKA squad. His real name is Seung-hwa Shi, and according to D.VA, he’s the best pilot she knows. Of course, if he’s added, it will be another mech character in the game, and presumably one with a ton of mobility considering this design, his role as a support character, and the claim of him being an expert pilot.

“D.Va and Tracer already have a rare interaction concerning Overlord that I think many people likely aren’t aware of. Do you think he will be one of the next 2 ‘cute’ Support Heroes,” reads the Reddit post.

For now, all we have is speculation, but while this is far from a slam dunk prediction, it’s one of the better theories floated so far. For many, Overlord seems like an inevitable addition, but whether the character will be added as the next character, remains to be seen.

