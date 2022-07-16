Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Update 6 Heroes

Overwatch 2 is currently still in its beta form ahead of the PvP release set for October, and during this testing time, it's gotten a couple of updates to rebalance the experience just as we'd expect from a game that was already widely available. This particular update took aim at six different heroes with Tanks in particular receiving the bulk of the changes including Junker Queen, the newest hero added to the game.

Similar to what we've seen from past updates, this one was accompanied by a set of patch notes detailing everything that's now changed following the release of the update. It should be out now for all those participating in the Overwatch 2 beta, and you can find the full patch notes for it below which encompass balance adjustments as well as bugfixes.

Doomfist

Power Block

Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 100 to 90 damage

Movement speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35%

Rocket Punch

Now deals damage to all enemies knocked back instead of only the first target impacted

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters

Allied bonus health now decays over its duration

Maximum duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds

Rampage

Radius reduced from 6 to 5 meters

Orisa

Fortify

Now disables critical damage

Javelin Spin

Bonus movement speed increased from 40 to 50%

Sojourn

Railgun

Fire rate reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second

Railgun Alt Fire

Projectile radius now scales with energy level from 0 up to the previous 0.1 meters

The higher the energy level, the bigger the projectile radius

Symmetra

Photon Projector Alt Fire

Charge time reduced from 1.2 seconds to 1 second

Projectile radius increased from 0.4 to 0.5 meters

Teleporter

Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds

Zenyatta

Shield health reduced from 175 to 150 (225 to 200 total max HP)

Bugfixes

General

Fixed a crash affecting some Xbox consoles

Fixed a crash affecting players launching the "Portuguese (Brazil)" language on PS5

Maps

Rio de Janeiro

Fixed bug that affected spawn doors

Heroes