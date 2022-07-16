Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Update 6 Heroes
Overwatch 2 is currently still in its beta form ahead of the PvP release set for October, and during this testing time, it's gotten a couple of updates to rebalance the experience just as we'd expect from a game that was already widely available. This particular update took aim at six different heroes with Tanks in particular receiving the bulk of the changes including Junker Queen, the newest hero added to the game.
Similar to what we've seen from past updates, this one was accompanied by a set of patch notes detailing everything that's now changed following the release of the update. It should be out now for all those participating in the Overwatch 2 beta, and you can find the full patch notes for it below which encompass balance adjustments as well as bugfixes.
Doomfist
Power Block
- Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 100 to 90 damage
- Movement speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35%
Rocket Punch
- Now deals damage to all enemies knocked back instead of only the first target impacted
Junker Queen
Commanding Shout
- Radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters
- Allied bonus health now decays over its duration
- Maximum duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds
Rampage
- Radius reduced from 6 to 5 meters
Orisa
Fortify
- Now disables critical damage
Javelin Spin
- Bonus movement speed increased from 40 to 50%
Sojourn
Railgun
- Fire rate reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second
Railgun Alt Fire
- Projectile radius now scales with energy level from 0 up to the previous 0.1 meters
- The higher the energy level, the bigger the projectile radius
Symmetra
Photon Projector Alt Fire
- Charge time reduced from 1.2 seconds to 1 second
- Projectile radius increased from 0.4 to 0.5 meters
Teleporter
- Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds
Zenyatta
- Shield health reduced from 175 to 150 (225 to 200 total max HP)
Bugfixes
General
- Fixed a crash affecting some Xbox consoles
- Fixed a crash affecting players launching the "Portuguese (Brazil)" language on PS5
Maps
- Rio de Janeiro
- Fixed bug that affected spawn doors
Heroes
- Soldier 76
- Fixed an issue that caused Sprint to give 40% movement speed instead of 50%
- Genji
- Fixed an issue where Dragon Blade could sometimes get stuck as active after the duration ended
- Junker Queen
- Fixed an issue that caused wounds to apply to invalid targets (Barriers/Ice Wall/Turrets/etc.)
- Fixed an issue that caused her ability icons to not appear in the kill feed
- Fixed an issue where Carnage also applied a Jagged Blade wound effect