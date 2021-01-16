New Overwatch 2 Report Has Only Bad News

✖

A new Overwatch 2 report has surfaced online from a prominent Overwatch insider, sharing news about the game's release date and seemingly hinting at some development issues. Since Blizzard announced Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2019, it's gone radio silent about the project. This will likely change at BlizzConline next month, but for now, we have a new report from Metro, a well-known insider who is perhaps best known for their smattering of leaks before BlizzCon 2019 that proved to be accurate, including leaks involving Overwatch 2.

According to Metro, Overwatch 2's development is moving very slow, which perhaps explains why we haven't seen or heard anything from the game since its reveal. Adding to this, Metro relays word that they've heard the game is going to get delayed and that its release is "very far off" at this point.

"Any thoughts on Overwatch 2's release? What do you mean 'thoughts?' You mean, like leaked release dates or do you mean what I think," said Metro, interacting with a Twitch viewer. "I've heard things. I've heard that they are really f*****g slow and that they are delaying it. I heard they are really slow at developing it. From what I heard it doesn't sound good at all. It sounds like it's very far off."

Continuing, Metro notes that Overwatch 2's appearance at BlizzCononline will likely be limited, because "there's not much to show." According to Metro, fans can expect to see a few new heroes, but not much else.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt given that nothing here is official and because even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. That said, not only has Metro proven reliable in the past, but everything above makes sense and would explain why we haven't heard a single thing about the highly-anticipated sequel.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn't addressed any of the information above in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will given its fairly strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and reports. However, if it does, we will update the article with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on Overwatch and all things gaming, click here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Overwatch 2?