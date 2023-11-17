Overwatch 2 Roadhog Hotfix Gives The Tank a Healing Boost, Full Patch Notes

On November 14, developer Blizzard Entertainment dropped a new rework into Overwatch 2 for its tank hero Roadhog. The update was meant to improve Roadhog's ability to hold the frontline while also making his hook combo a little less consistent in the name of fairness. However, just a few days later, Blizzard has revealed a quick hotfix for Roadhog's Take a Breather ability. It's not the massive change the character got earlier this week, but it will have a major impact on how Roadhog mains operate in Overwatch 2.

In the initial tuning pass, the Overwatch 2 developers undertuned how much healing and damage reduction Roadhog was getting while letting it last a little too long. With that in mind, the devs have buffed Take a Breather's total healing and damage reduction but also reduced its maximum duration. That said, the recharge time has been shortened, so you'll still be popping it relatively often to get the skill's benefits. The goal with this latest tuning pass is to "alleviate some of the feelings players had around being locked into using Take a Breather for a large chunk of their gameplay."

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for the hotfix.

Overwatch 2 Roadhog Hotfix Patch Notes

The Roadhog Rework is NOW LIVE 💥



🗒️ Patch Notes: https://t.co/swHjlQ4p9m https://t.co/RQQtwtoFOQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 14, 2023

TANK

ROADHOG

Developer Comments: We're adjusting a few things with the new Take a Breather, as our initial landing spot was slightly conservative. These tweaks should offer Roadhog more healing throughput and damage resistance from moment to moment. While we are shortening the maximum duration, this gives Roadhog faster healing and should alleviate some of the feelings players had around being locked into using Take a Breather for a large chunk of their gameplay.

Take a Breather

Total healing increased from 450 to 500

Damage reduction increased from 30 to 40%

Maximum duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds

Recharge time reduced from 12 to 10 seconds

What's Next for Overwatch 2?

While players will continue to get content, the next big update will come on December 5. That's when the new hero Mauga will come to the game alongside Season 8. Players also have the new game mode called Clash to look forward to, which looks to add intense, back-and-forth action to Overwatch 2. Plus, there's the new Hanaoka map that serves as the spiritual successor to Hanamura.

There will also be new heroes for the Hero Mastery game mode and a new battle pass for players to work through. Past that, there will be new heroes dropping during Seasons 10 and 12, giving fans even more reasons to jump in. Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.