Overwatch 2 Update Makes Some Big Changes to Mercy and Moira

A new Overwatch 2 Beta update is live alongside patch notes, which not only reveal but detail everything Blizzard has tweaked with the patch notes. Highlighting the update -- which has been live since the night of July 11 -- are big changes to Mercy and Moira, as well smaller changes to Junker Queen and Baptiste. In addition to changes, Moira now also has a new ability. Beyond the characters, there are some general changes and bug fixes as well.

While we know everything that the update does, Blizzard hasn't provided the other bit of important information, which is information about file size. In other words, we can't offer much insight on how long it could take to download other than note it shouldn't be too big because the patch notes aren't very long nor are they bolstered with any new content.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of Blizzard:

GENERAL

Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected

Screenshot Quality now properly respects resolutions above 1x

Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Realtime cloud rendering enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

HEROES

The final hit that would deplete a Hero's Armor Pool is now dynamically reduced -- For example: Previously if a hero had 1 armor remaining and took 100 incoming damage, that would instead be reduced to 70 damage due to armor. Now, in the same scenario, that hero will take 99 damage

MERCY

Guardian Angel -- The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range. This version keeps player intent at the forefront while still allowing for vertical mobility without sacrificing control input simplicity.

Mercy is no longer automatically launched upward when she reaches her destination

The ability now has a meter that charges up while Guardian Angel is active

Canceling the ability with Jump now launches Mercy in the direction she is facing – The more charge she has, the more launch speed she'll have when canceling Guardian Angel with Jump

Holding the backward directional input and canceling Guardian Angel launches Mercy in the opposite direction

MOIRA

Moira's strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing throughput, and consistent damage output, but other supports have at least one utility option or play-making ability. To remedy this, Biotic Orb has been split into two abilities on separate cooldowns: Biotic Orb and Necrotic Orb. Due to Necrotic Orb's potential to shut down many Ultimates and heavily swing duels in her favor, Moira has also received some compensation nerfs to her overall power.

Necrotic Orb -- New ability, temporarily named "Enfeebling Orb" in-game -- Replaces Damage Biotic Orb, with a separate cooldown of 16 seconds -- Fires a straight moving projectile that explodes in a 3-meter radius on impact of an enemy or environment -- Deals 40 impact damage and 10 explosion damage -- Enemies affected by Necrotic Orb's explosion receive the "Weakened" effect, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for 4 seconds

Biotic Orb -- Damage Orb has been replaced by a new ability "Necrotic Orb" -- Each orb has its own separate cooldown -- Healing Orb capacity decreased from 300 to 250 -- Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds

Biotic Grasp -- Self-healing decreased from 24 to 20 per second

Fade -- Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds

JUNKER QUEEN

Fixed a bug where Junker Queen's Jagged Blade was pulling enemies further than intended

BAPTISTE

Fixed a bug where Baptiste's secondary fire was travelling through Mei's Ice Wall



BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where "Leave as Group" was not working as intended

Fixed a bug where using the "Fall back" option in the communication wheel wasn't functional

Fixed a bug where slider values could not be adjusted quickly when holding down a direction

Fixed a bug where the "Joined Chat Channel" sound would play whenever there was a change in the chat box

Fixed TE-10413 error code at startup when the user has their PlayStation set to a language that OW2 doesn't support

Overwatch 2 is set to release -- via early access -- on October 4. Upon release, it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.