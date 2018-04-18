Overwatch Gets Competitive 6v6 Elimination Mini-Season

Overwatch players can now take part in a surprise Competitive season after Blizzard announced the start of the short event.

The Competitive season locks players into the 6v6 Elimination mode that pits two teams of heroes against each other in a format reminiscent of other shooters’ team deathmatch modes. Overwatch developer Scott Mercer announced the start of the limited-time season on the Overwatch forums just yesterday and gave players both the start time and the end date of the event.

“We’re started a short Competitive 6v6 Elimination season at 0:00 UTC today, which is 5:00 PM PDT,” Mercer said on the forums. “This season will end on May 8, 0:00 UTC, which is May 7 5:00 PDT.”

Mercer also explained some of the details of the mini Competitive season and mentioned what maps would be involved in the Elimination mode. In addition to the Elimination maps that are already available for the mode, Mercer said that another map has been added as well.

“The ‘Lockout’ rule in place, so once a team wins with a hero it becomes unavailable for that team for the duration of the match,” Mercer continued. “All the previous Elimination maps are available to play this season, but we’ve also added Ayutthaya to the mix as an Elimination map.”

Any player interested in the mode can find Competitive Elimination within one of the cards in the Arcade area.

Rise up the ranks and compete with the best elimination players in the world. 6v6 Competitive Elimination is live now! pic.twitter.com/NWzQGbjxFy — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 17, 2018

The mode was also announced through the Overwatch Twitter account alongside a link to Mercer’s post for more information. It was shared on the game’s subreddit as well where players are already looking forward to participating in the Competitive mode for another reason besides just showing off their skills. The short season appears to be a perfect way for players to earn some quick Competitive Points.

These points, as any Competitive Overwatch player will know, are used to unlock some prestigious weapon skins to show off their prowess. Since you’ll get points every time you win a match, those numbers can quickly add up, especially for those who prefer Elimination over the normal Competitive mode. Once the end of the season comes, more Competitive Points should also be awarded based on your rank assuming that Blizzard keeps the same format as the typical Competitive season.

The 6v6 Elimination season is now live and will be available until it ends on May 8.