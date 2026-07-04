GTA 6 Confirms Feature Not Seen Since San Andreas

GTA 6 and Rockstar Games have seemingly confirmed a feature not seen since GTA: San Andreas, aka a feature that skipped both GTA 4 and GTA 5, seems to be returning. In 2018, when Rockstar Games last released a game, Red Dead Redemption 2, it clearly took a lot of inspiration from GTA: San Andreas in terms of its RPG-like mechanics and dedication to realism and immersion. So, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that GTA 6 also appears to be taking some pages out of the GTA: San Andreas book as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, one Grand Theft Auto fan pointed out that recent media shows various physical physiques for protagonist Jason, all but confirming fitness and body-building mechanics. And when you combine this with previous teases of weightlifting, it’s essentially a soft confirmation that players will be able to influence their physique via diet, fitness, and weightlifting. This, in turn, suggests the lite-life-sim RPG elements of GTA: San Andreas, across the board, may be back. This has also prompted questions about whether being overweight will lock you out of certain missions, like in GTA: San Andreas. This seems less likely, unless it’s smaller side content.

Potentially Misleading

Some Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out that the various physiques of Jason in all of the media so far may be reflective of various story developments rather than any GTA: San Andreas-style mechanics, which is possible, but considering that in Red Dead Redemption 2, players had some control over Arthur Morgan’s physique, this doesn’t seem likely. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that we already saw a heavier version of Lucia in the leaks ago, which would further reiterate this being a mechanic in the game.

“The first thing I’m gonna do in this game is make Jason as jacked as possible, just like I did with CJ in San Andreas,” writes one Grand Theft Auto fan of the discovery.

When GTA: San Andreas was released back in the early 2000s, it was ahead of its time with its various RPG mechanics. However, at the time, the implementation was a bit rudimentary, and consquently, criticized by some. And this may explain why Rockstar Games got away from this realism and immersion in the next two installments. That said, Rockstar Games and advancements in technology have refined these mechanics, as we have seen via Red Dead Redemption 2. To this end, it’s exciting to see them finally realized in Grand Theft Auto, fully. Remember, though, there is some speculation to this, so take everything here with a tiny grain of salt.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.