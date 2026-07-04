Square Enix Sale Brings Major RPGs to Record Low Prices on Nintendo Switch & Switch 2

The last few weeks have been packed with major summer sales across major storefronts from Steam to Nintendo and beyond. Most of those deals are still going through the July 4th holiday here in the United States. But now, they’re joined by another massive wave of discounts for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 owners. Square Enix is offering its biggest-ever sale on the Nintendo eShop, with record-low prices for several major RPGs. And yes, that does include Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth. Great timing as we prep for next year’s conclusion to the remake trilogy.

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The Square Enix sale in the Nintendo eShop kicked off on July 3rd, with over 100 discounts included. The deals on games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Dragon Quest, and Octopath Traveler 0 will run through July 17th. That gives you plenty of time to decide just how many RPGs you really need to add to your Switch or Switch 2 library. And you may want to stock up, as many hit games are reaching their lowest-ever prices for the Nintendo Switch during this sale.

Square Enix Discounts Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and More in Massive Nintendo eShop Sale

Courtesy of Square Enix

Square Enix is one of the leading developers and publishers of major JRPGs. Many of the biggest and most beloved JRPG series fall under the Square Enix umbrella, and nearly all of them are included in this latest Nintendo eShop sale. Alas, the one notable absence here is Kingdom Hearts, which has just one spin-off included in the list of discounts. That’s likely due to the recent switch from the cloud versions of the trilogy to the not-yet-released Kingdom Hearts 1-3 collection.

That said, the list of games on sale does hit most of Square Enix’s other major RPGs. Almost the entire Switch and Switch 2 catalog of Final Fantasy games is on sale. This includes the original Final Fantasy up through the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. And several of these games have hit their lowest recorded price on the Nintendo eShop at 40% off. Even better, the excellent Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade port is a whopping 65% off. So, you can start the remake trilogy for just $14 while this deal is active.

Courtesy of Square Enix

Other highlights here include the Dragon Quest series, which has impressive discounts on multiple titles as well. The Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy collection, for instance, is 35% off, its biggest-ever discount. Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is also hitting a record low price at 30% off. And if you have gaps in your Dragon Quest collection, several older titles are discounted by as much as 75% off, too.

The Octopath Traveler franchise also has some great deals. The first game is 70% off, making it just $18. You can also snag the sequel for 60% off, and even the recently released prequel, Octopath Traveler 0, is 35% off. Other notable Square Enix franchises with sweeping discounts include Paranormasight, Romancing SaGa, and Voice of Cards. Square Enix’s spin on the farming sim, Harvestella, is also marked down by 60%.

Basically, if you’re a Square Enix fan looking to fill your Switch or Switch 2 library, now is the time. The discounts range from 30% off on newer games to as much as 75% off older classics. Personally, I’ve been meaning to give Harvestella a go, and this feels like my sign to jump in. It’s also a great time to finally start playing Octopath Traveler.

Will you be grabbing any of these Square Enix games for Switch while they’re on sale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!