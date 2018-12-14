‘Overwatch’ Jetpack Cat Is Kinda Sorta In the Game Now

Blizzard’s Overwatch is definitely known for having an eclectic roster of heroes to play as but one that never made the final cut still has a solid place in all of our hearts: the Jetpack Cat. Though not a true hero as he should be, he at least is part of the shooter – sort of – thanks to the ongoing Winter Wonderland event that is going on now.

JETPACK CAT IS REAL, Y’ALL … sort of … pic.twitter.com/D1tkZ4MITD — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) December 14, 2018

The Winter Wonderland event adds new skins, emotes, and more for players to earn through a limited-time grind. Once the event ends, these skins all go back into the vault unless otherwise unlocked. Brigitte got a new Victory pose like a few other heroes in the game, but instead of a regular mug (or whiskey glass like Doomfist), she has the perfect homage to our sweet prince in the form of an adorable coffee mug.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ll take 10.

Game Director Jeff Kaplan has previously talked about the almost-addition to the game, saying “We had done a lot of concepting. We had one hero who was just a hockey player. Literally a hockey player. We later made a Lucio skin for a hockey player. But he was just a hockey player hero. Then there was this one hero that was a huge internal debate on the team because we just loved it so much but it didn’t make it. It was this jetpack and it had this cat that laid in it, like a cat does. Then every once in awhile it would paw at the controls. It was a cat in a jetpack. That was one of those moments that helped define Overwatch. We just went, “Yeah that’s probably too far.” But yes. We had a cat hero.”

With a giant Gorilla and a death-dealing Hamster, a Jetpack Cat being “too weird” is just really not possible at this point.

But anyway, back to the event.

Whether you love those healing vibes with Lucio, or want to give the assassin Widowmaker a little more of a playful edge, the latest batch of skins are too incredible not to share. Plus, have you seen that Krampus Junkrat!? He’s so ugly, he’s perfect.

From festive map additions, to new sprays, to even the return of the Mei Snowball Offensive, here’s what’s new in the world of Overwatch for a limited time! According to Blizzard, “Overwatch is getting into the holiday spirit for the next three weeks! Expand your collection and enjoy two winter brawls: Yeti Hunter and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Visit Blizzard World to watch the snow fall, admire its twinkling nighttime lights, and savor the sight of confectionary-inspired décor.

The Winter Wonderland event is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. But hurry! The new event only runs until January 2nd!

Excited for some new skins to earn? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!