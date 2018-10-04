‘Overwatch’: Harness Mei’s Levitating Snowball With This High-End Charging Collectible

“Freeze, don’t move!” Now Mei mains from Blizzard’s hit shooter Overwatch can treasure the deceptively adorable hero’s companion while also having it charge their favourite devices.

According to Blizzard, “Keep cool and be the coolest with the adorable hovering Snowball! Featuring several face plates to suit any mood, and very scientific levitating abilities, Snowball is the chillest desk buddy anyone could ask for.”

Get ready to start a Blizzard! Pre-order your own LEVITATING SNOWBALL. ❄️ //t.co/dLIKkNtIjx pic.twitter.com/r8JSPvoaJu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 4, 2018

The Magnetic Levitating Snowball comes with the snowball itself, a magnetic base, as well as an AC/DC adaptable. The faceplate even features several alternating expressions, just as it does in-game! You’ll also know when it’s successfully charging your device when a pulsating snowflake appears on the front.

Interested in snagging one for yourself? You can pre-order your own right here from the Blizzard Store for a whopping $175!

“She was assigned to the program’s monitoring station at Watchpoint: Antarctica when disaster struck: a sudden, catastrophic polar storm battered the installation and cut it off from the outside world, leaving the facility damaged and the scientists stranded. As their supplies dwindled, they entered cryostasis in a last-ditch effort to survive until a rescue attempt could be made.

But that rescue never came. It was years later when the team’s cryogenics chamber was finally discovered. Mei, still in hibernation, was the only survivor. The world Mei awoke to had gone through considerable changes: Overwatch was no more, the serious climate issues had worsened, and none of the eco-Watchpoints were in operation. Any clues that they had uncovered were lost.”

“Mei has decided to continue her work on her own. Equipped with a portable version of her climate-manipulation technology, she travels around the world, hoping to re-establish the eco-network and track down the causes of the threats to the planet’s ecosystem.”