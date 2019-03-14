‘Overwatch’ Player Discovers Major Inconsistencies With Mei’s Cryo-Freeze

Overwatch players are well acquainted with the likes of Mei and her ice-based abilities. That said, when the character enters her Cryo-Freeze state, she is guarded from enemies for a short time, but friendly healers are still able to heal her. Well, as one player recently discovered, not all healers can do this.

Taking their findings to the Overwatch subreddit, user rubenburgt shared a video in which they ran through the majority of healers to see which abilities would still work while Mei is using Cryo-Freeze. What they found is nothing but major inconsistencies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As can be seen in the video above, about half of the healing abilities that friendly healers threw in Mei‘s direction worked, while the others simply didn’t. Those that do work are: Ana’s primary fire, Lucio’s ultimate, Mercy’s healing/boosting, Mercy’s GA, Moira’s ultimate, Zenyatta’s healing orbs, Soldier’s healing pod, Brigitte’s Repair Pack, and Brigitte’s Rally.

The ones that currently don’t work are: Baptiste’s healing grenades, Baptiste’s AOE healing, Baptiste’s Immortality pod, Ana’s healing grenade, Ana’s nanoboost, Lucio’s AOE healing, Moira’s healing spray, Moira’s healing orbs, Brigitte’s Inspire, Zarya’s bubbles, and Zenyatta’s ultimate.

Understandably, players are baffled as to why this is the case when trying to heal Mei while she’s in Cryo-Freeze. Needless to say, this is definitely something that Blizzard will need to look into, and with the Reddit post gaining some serious traction in the past few hours, there’s a good chance the devs are aware of the situation. If they weren’t already, that is.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Blizzard wants there to be different heroes who can and can’t heal Mei while she is in Cryo-Freeze? Which characters should possess such abilities? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!