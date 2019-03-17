This ‘Overwatch’ Player’s Day Was Absolutely Ruined By The Game’s Server

Have you ever been having the match of your life in a video game, only for it to be completely ruined by something that was entirely out of your control? There’s a good chance that all of us have been there at one time or another, whether from a game or console/PC crashing, the power or Internet going out, or any number of things. Well, that is exactly what happened to this Overwatch player recently, who had their indisputable Play of the Game shot down by the game’s server.

While in a recent round of Overwatch fun, Reddit user GabiDraco, who was playing as D.Va, was ready to use their Ultimate. Just as they found the perfect opportunity to unleash mayhem on the enemy team, they activated the Ultimate ability and let the suit take charge. At the same time, Zarya used her Graviton Surge to pull the enemies directly into the blast of D.Va’s self-destructiveness. However, it was also at this time that something terrible happened. Take a look:

Just as GabiDraco was about to seal up that sweet Play of the Game, the server seemed to have crashed, causing the match to end and everyone be sent back to the lobby. Day completely ruined.

Others were quick to pay their respects with a simple press of “F,” while another monster reminded us of Math Class clan in Destiny 2 when they didn’t quite finish a raid in time. Needless to say, to have something like that happen is completely frustrating, especially when glory is within grasp. Here’s to hoping GabiDraco can laugh about it in the days to come and maybe pull off something even better during a match.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Have you had a similar experience in Overwatch? Have you pressed “F” to pay your respects? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

