‘Overwatch’ PTR Nerfs Brigitte and Doomfist

“Rally to me” … for more nerfs because the team over at Blizzard has nerfed both Brigitte and Doomfist once more in an update that just went live in the game’s Public Test Realm (PTR).

Though Brigitte does have an awesome healing ability, she’s most known for her Shield Bash. Unfortunately, that skill is getting a massive nerf. Though – it’s not all bad! Her healing is getting a significant buff, with the duration seeing an increase as well.

According to the latest Blizzard blog update, “Shield Bash’s damage reduces her total stun combo damage potential while still allowing Whip Shot and her basic melee attacks to retain their full strength. Brigitte is a hybrid tank/healer, and lately we’ve been reducing her effectiveness by reducing the power of her non-healing functionality, but we want to make sure she is still a viable pick so we’re increasing the uptime of her Inspire passive to help increase her overall healing output.”

Shield Bash Damage reduced from 50 to 5

Inspire Passive Cooldown reduced from 1.5s to 1.0s Duration increased from 5s to 6s Total healing increased from 80 to 100



Another (anti) hero got a little reworking of his own. For what’s new with Doomfist:

Seismic Slam Victims no longer lose air control while being pulled in.

Meteor Strike Inner ring damage radius increased from 1.5m to 2.0m. This is the ring where Meteor Strike deals its full 300 damage. Max damage outside of inner ring decreased from 300 to 200. This is the ring where damage falloff happens, which still reduces the damage down to 15 at max range.



According to the developers not for his changes, “The PTR Doomfist changes are all about trying to give his enemies more opportunities to effectively fight back, and these changes are no exception. The Meteor Strike changes will make it harder to secure a “free” kill on heroes without mobility such as Zenyatta or Ana, while still preserving its max potential damage when aimed well or when combined with other abilities such as Graviton Surge or Sleep Dart.”

The latest update is now live in PTR for players to test out. If it doesn’t feel comfy to you, make sure to leave feedback in the game’s forums! Your opinion matters!

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.