Overwatch Season 2 Trailer Teases New Hero, Map

Overwatch 2's second season of content is coming soon with Season 2 scheduled to get underway on December 6th, and ahead of that release, Blizzard put out an overview trailer for the season showing off some of some of what's in store for players. That includes things like the new hero, Ramattra, who was already known to be coming to the game, as well as a map called "Shambali" and more. It was also revealed that Junker Queen would be the next recipient of the game's new cosmetic tier, the Mythic Skin.

The Season 2 trailer in question can be seen below courtesy of the Overwatch 2 socials. In order, it consists of another look at Ramattra, a preview of the new Shambali map, an overview of some of the rewards to be earned from the Seaosn 2 battle pass, the reveal of the Zeus skin for Junker Queen, and a tease of events to come. Though players may have anticipated this already given that the Halloween event came back this year, it seems like Blizzard will once again be bringing back the holiday events planned to close out the year, too.

There's supposed to be a page associated with this trailer to show a more detailed breakdown of everything that's planned for the start of Season 2, but it's not working right now and currently returns a 404 error. You can find it here once it's working again.

"On December 6, Overwatch 2's first tempo tank Ramattra joins the fray, taking down enemies with his dynamic and lethal ability kit," an overview of Season 2's contents shared with the trailer said. "Battle with or against Ramattra on a brand new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks that takes Overwatch gameplay to frigid new heights. An all-new Battle Pass offers more ways to play and earn mighty rewards, including epic, legendary, and mythic skins fit for the Greek Gods. Drop into in-season events to experience fresh new and festive gameplay with limited time modes and free rewards."

