Overwatch Update Makes Games Friendlier

Overwatch’s latest update gives players a way to better acknowledge their teammates for the good they’ve done or for an impression they left on players.

The patch notes for Blizzard’s next Overwatch update were shared today with a commendation feature called the “Endorsement” system. In the same way that Overwatch has a feature that lets players report others for unsportsmanlike conduct or other violations, endorsements lets you do the opposite by giving you a way to acknowledge others for positive reasons.

“Endorsements give you a way to acknowledge other players for having a positive impact on your gaming experience,” the intro to Blizzard’s more detailed Overwatch patch notes said. “We have ways to report people for poor conduct, but now, if you have teammates who coordinated well, a leader who gave great direction, or even someone who was just being positive you can now let them know how much you appreciated it with an endorsement!”

Find your dream teammates! Two new social features to control your gameplay experience are now available: Endorsements and Looking for Group! pic.twitter.com/Yz03ZptE8q — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 26, 2018

The Overwatch trailer above shows how the new feature that takes place during the post-game screens will work. Once a match is complete, players can select either teammates or enemies who stood out during the game to award them with an endorsement. If you consistently earn enough endorsements due to your positive effect on games, you can even earn some rewards.

“Endorsements are readily available to view on Career Profiles, the Groups menu, and more so you can tell at a glance the types of players you’re playing with,” the patch notes explained. “Those who consistently maintain a high endorsement level will receive periodic rewards, while those who display negative behavior or accrue suspensions will lose their endorsements.”

Along with the usual roster of balance changes included in the patch notes, a “Looking for Group” feature was also included in the patch. This lets you customize your match preferences to help you fall into a team that’s a perfect fit for how and who you want to play.

“You can control your gameplay experience before stepping into a match by using specific parameters to create your dream team. Join a team of other like-minded players or lead a group of your own by creating a group with your personal preferences such as game mode, role enforcement, and more. Those who want to queue up for Quick Play, Play vs AI, or any competitive mode can set the types of roles others can play. These specifications will then be activated in-game (e.g. players who chose a support role will be restricted to only using heroes in that category).”

The full patch notes that include the endorsements group feature can be seen here.