New Painkiller Game Announced by World War Z Developer

A new Painkiller game has been announced, but unfortunately alongside next to zero details. The game's announcement was made during Summer Games Fest, and revealed that it's being published by Prime Matter, Kock Media's new publishing label, and developed by Saber Interactive, the team best known for World War Z. And this all we have. There's no release date, no release window, no platforms, no trailer, nothing.

For those that don't know: Painkiller is a first-person shooter meets horror game developed by People Can Fly, the developer best known for Outriders, Gears of War Judgment, and Bulletstorm. When it hit in 2004, it did so via PC to a fairly solid 81 on Metacritic, before being ported to other platforms.

"Gothic Story, Frantic Gameplay. Painkiller is a first-person horror shooter, designed to satisfy a gamer's hunger for intense, fast-paced action," reads a blurb about the original game. "It's an adrenaline addict's nightmare, where hellish monsters swarm in seemingly endless mobs. Graphically, Painkiller is unmatched. The proprietary PAIN Engine puts out an unbelievably high polygon count, while adding increased texture quality and the latest lighting and shadowing techniques, including soft shadows, DOT3 bump mapping, water reflections, glass simulation, volumetric light and fog, and more. Plug in the Havok 2.0 physics engine, and you get a realistic environment in a totally fantastical setting. Stranded in a place between Heaven and Hell, your time of judgment is at hand. The Underworld is on the verge of unholy war, and you are but a pawn in the infernal battle. As you fight for your purification, the truths behind the deceptions are revealed."

For more coverage on Painkiller, Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click right here.

