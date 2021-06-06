MMO Community Sim Palia Announced

New video game developer Singularity 6 has announced Palia, a community simulation massively multiplayer online video game for PC. The basic premise of the upcoming MMO, which does not yet have an official release date or launch window, is that humans as a race went missing at the height of their power and magic. But now they are back, just as mysteriously, and players take on the role of one of these newly emerged humans just trying to figure out what's going on while attempting to build something new.

As for how the new MMO plays, it is described as largely about building and fostering a community with robust character creation and customization. The official announcement trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, makes it seem like a beautiful, cozy high-fantasy world with a focus on developing your own plot of land while exploring the mysteries of the world. There are more than 1,000 pieces of decorative items with customization options as well as what Palia calls "Neighborhoods," which are essentially just guilds specifically designed for community collaboration.

Welcome to Palia! 🍃🌼 In this cozy, community sim MMO you'll be able to build a home, befriend villagers and experience an evolving narrative. Pre-Alpha starts soon, sign up at our website. ➡️https://t.co/16r1kiDrSf pic.twitter.com/0FzUGqsqRx — Palia (@playPalia) June 3, 2021

"We started Singularity 6 to make games that bring people together," said Aidan Karabaich, Singularity 6 co-founder and game director, as part of the announcement. "We’re so excited to invite players into Palia for the first time. Inspired by some of our favorite titles, our game lets you forge your own destiny, exist in a beautiful setting, and give you a sense of being at home. We expect the players to be a huge part of shaping the game, and we can’t wait to see what they do in Palia."

As noted above, Palia does not yet have an official release date or launch window for PC. Pre-Alpha is supposed to start soon, though nothing definitive has been announced as far as dates go. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Palia so far? Are you looking to potentially check out the upcoming Pre-Alpha? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!