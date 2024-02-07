New Palworld Update Live, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Palworld's latest update is live on Steam and is coming soon to Xbox. Generally, it doesn't take too long for the Xbox version to catch up, but developer Pocketpair almost always does this split release. This latest batch of patch notes isn't quite as robust as February's first patch, but it does include several important fixes that the team needed to address quickly. The most notable of these was a new bug that was crashing the game and corrupting save data when a guild had captured a total of around 7,000 Pals. That's been ironed out now, and Palworld players who had the issue before the fix should now be able to load their worlds.

On top of those crashing issues, Pocketpair has fixed a problem some were running into when in multiplayer games. If someone in those games used a grenade, some equipped weapons would disappear. It was a very strange bug, but it should now be fixed. Your best items won't be randomly deleted anymore. The team has also implemented a new fix for a problem where capture probabilities didn't actually increase when strengthening your capture power with Lifmunk Effigies. Again, this patch doesn't have anything too substantial in terms of new content or features, but it does clean up several issues players have been having since the February 2 patch.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the new update. Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Palworld Update v0.1.1.4 Patch Notes

[Patch Notice]

・Steam patch v0.1.4.1

・Xbox patch v0.1.1.4



Steam version v0.1.4.1 has been released.

(Xbox version v0.1.1.4 will be released as soon as it is ready)



Patch Notes:



===



▼Major Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be… pic.twitter.com/SvF12518F3 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 7, 2024

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others