Palworld: How to Set Up a Dedicated Server

Palworld has taken the video game world by storm since launching late last week. The monster-catching survival game has flown up the Steam charts, taking the second-place crown from Counter-Strike on the most-played list. One of the best parts about the game is that you can play with up to 31 of your closest friends, building a community of Pals with your pals. However, you probably don't want anyone hopping into your party's world, which means you'll need to create a dedicated server for your group. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what you need to do to make a dedicated server in Palworld.

How to Set Up a Dedicated Palworld Server

(Photo: Pocketpair)

Before starting, you need to know that you can only create a dedicated server with the Steam version of Palworld. That could change in the future, but as of this writing, you will not be able to use the feature on the Xbox Series X version. You also can't use it if you're using the PC version of Palworld that comes with Game Pass. If you want to play Palworld on a dedicated server, you have to buy the Steam version.

It's also worth noting that there are all kinds of dedicated servers for players to rent. These require a monthly fee, but if your group is willing to split the cost, it's not overly expensive. The benefit of this method is that it frees up everyone's machines to enjoy the game because no one has to host the server while also playing. Granted, you could use an old device to host the server, but this option is the simplest for your Palworld server hosting needs. If you don't want to spend money on a server, here's how to set one up yourself:

Install and launch Palworld once Install Palworld Dedicated Server from the Steam menu (enable Tools in Steam if it doesn't pop up) Open up the Palworld Dedicated Server folder Double-click on the PalServer application, let it run, and then close the application Open DefaultPalWorldSettings.ini and copy the text starting with [/Script/Pal.PalGameWorldSettings] Go to the PalServer/Pal/Saved/Config/WindowsServer and paste that test into PalWorldSettings.ini Make desired changes (server name, password, etc) and save Launch Palworld Dedicated Server Choose Play Palworld Dedicated Server and start the game

Step-by-Step Palworld Dedicated Server Setup

First, buy Palworld and run it to create all the files in the installation folder. Then, you'll need to find and install the Palworld Dedicated Server from your Steam library. If this isn't showing up, make sure you have Tools enabled from the drop-down filter in your list of games. Once it's installed, right-click it and select Browse the local files to open the installation folder.

There are several folders here, but you first need to open the PalServer application, let it run, and then close it. Then, you should see a folder named DefaultPalWorldSettings.ini. Open this and then copy the text from where it says "To change the server settings..." This includes "[/Script/Pal.PalGameWorldSettings]" and all the text after it.

Close this window and follow the folder path PalServer>Pal>Saved>Config>WindowsServer. Here, you should find the "PalWorldSettings.ini" folder. Open it in your preferred text editor and paste the previously copied info. You'll then be able to replace the text in quotes to change things like your server's name and password while making sure to enter your public IP address.

If you don't know your IP address, open your Command Prompt application and type "ipconfig." Find the number in the IPv4 Address column and add it to the text file. Finish that step by saving and closing the ini file. Before starting everything up, you may need to enable port forwarding on your home router. To do this, you'll need to search for your specific internet service provider to get specific instructions for your device and service. The ports you need to open are "8211" and "27015."

With that taken care of, you should be able to launch Palworld Dedicated Server from your Steam library and select to turn on your server. From there, you need to send all of your friends the IP address for your server so they can join your multiplayer game.