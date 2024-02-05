Palworld Developers Reveal Staggering, $478,000 Monthly Server Costs

Over the past two weeks, Palworld has become the most popular game on the market. It's been shattering records left and right, and it doesn't look like things are slowing down anytime soon. With so many players jumping into the game, it's no surprise to hear that Palworld's developer Pocketpair is doing everything it can to keep the monster-catching survival game's servers running without too many issues. Recently, Pocketpair's CEO revealed exactly how much money the team is spending on server costs and it is a jaw-dropping number.

Palworld's Server Costs Are Through the Roof

As you can see in Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe's tweet above, the developer is currently spending a massive amount of money every month on its servers, Palworld lead network engineer Chujo Hiroto chimed in on the tweet to confirm that Palworld's servers currently cost the team around $478,000 per month to "ensure that all players can enjoy [Palworld] to the fullest!"

Considering Palworld has sold more than 19 million copies, this might not be the most surprising news, but it is worth highlighting because it shows how committed the team is to investing in the game's future. Fortunately for Pocketpair, it's not the only company investing in Palworld's success, as Microsoft recently made it clear that it was going to give the team as much support as possible to get the Xbox version on par with what Steam players are enjoying. Most notably, that means dedicated servers across the board and the potential for crossplay between the two platforms in the future.

Palworld Early Access Roadmap

While its server costs are ridiculously high, it's important to remember that Palworld is still in its early access period. Even further, the monster-catching survival game has only been out for about two weeks. It still has plenty of room to stretch its legs and continue to grow, especially if the player base keeps expanding. To that end, the developers recently shared their current early access roadmap. This list of planned features will grow over time, but here are the most recent plans Pocketpair has shared about the future of Palworld:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.