Pandasaurus Announces Two Games, Including The Fox Experiment by Wingspan Designer

Pandasaurus Games has announced two new strategy games, including one co-designed by the designer of the smash hit Wingspan. Last week, Pandasaurus Games announced plans to publish two new strategy-themed games, each of which has a canine theme. The Wolves is a medium-weight strategy game in which players attempt to build their wolf pack by recruiting new wolves and expanding their hunting ground. Pushing out your territory too far leaves your wolves vulnerable to getting snatched away by a rival pack, so balancing aggression and maintaining control seems to be key. The Wolves was designed by Ashwin Kamath & Clarence Simpson and will be released straight to retail this October, with a retail price of $49.95. Pre-orders for the game will go live later this month.

Pandasaurus also announced plans to launch a Kickstarter for The Fox Experiment, a new game by Wingspan designer Elizabeth Hargrave and Jeff Fraser. The Fox Experiment is a roll-and-write style game in which players "breed" domesticated foxes by selecting pairs of fox parents to have pups. Each pup has different traits, with players trying to breed pups with specific sets of traits by the end of the game. In addition to the roll-and-write mechanics, players also get to use fox-shaped meeples as they advance through the game. The game is inspired by the Belyaev-Trut experiment that attempted to domesticate foxes in the 1959s, hoping to gain insight on how wolves were domesticated into the predecessors of modern dog breeds. The Fox Experiment will hit Kickstarter on September 6th. No retail price has been announced for The Fox Experiment.

Pandasaurus is best known as the publisher of Machi Koro and Dinosaur World. Other recently announced games by the publisher include Skate Summer and and Wildstyle.