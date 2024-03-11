Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remake Will Include "New Gameplay Features," Box Art Revealed

When Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was first announced for Nintendo Switch last year, very few details were revealed about what the game would include outside of improved graphics. However, it seems players can expect to see more than just upgraded visuals, as a new press release from Nintendo states that the game will include "new gameplay features." It's possible these new features could be similar to what appeared in last year's Super Mario RPG remake. While that game was mostly faithful to the SNES original, it made a handful of changes to the combat, while also adding things like autosave and revamped cut scenes.

In addition to the note about new gameplay features, Nintendo has also revealed new box art for the game via the company's official Twitter account. The art features Paper Mario alongside several other playable characters, including Goombella, Madame Flurrie, and Vivian.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Release Date

Fans shouldn't have to wait too long to discover what else the game will include, as Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on May 23rd. We should start to learn a lot more in the weeks leading up to that date, including possible pre-order bonuses from retailers. Nintendo's first-party games tend to get some incentives like that, including items like button sets and acrylic stands. Given the number of fans that have been begging for a remaster of The Thousand-Year Door for years now, it seems like a safe bet the game will follow that trend.

Nintendo Switch First-Party Games in 2024

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is just one of Nintendo's first-party games announced for 2024. The following games are set to release over the next few months:

Princess Peach: Showtime!- March 22nd

Endless Ocean Luminous- May 2nd

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door- May 23rd

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD- June 27th

In addition to these four games, there's also Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is set to come out in 2025. Metroid Prime 4 has also been announced, but Nintendo has only offered small updates on the game since development restarted more than 5 years ago. We do know the game is still happening, but when it will actually release remains a huge mystery. With Nintendo's plans through June now firmly in place, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the rest of the year. In the Switch era, Nintendo has been releasing first-party games on a near monthly basis, but with a new system rumored to release in late 2024 or early 2025, it will be interesting to see if that trend continues.

What new features would you like to see in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door? Are you excited for the game's arrival on Nintendo Switch? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!