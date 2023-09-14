Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Remaster Announced for Nintendo Switch

After a long period of requests from fans, Nintendo has finally revealed that it will be bringing the classic GameCube RPG Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to Nintendo Switch. First released back in 2004, The Thousand-Year Door is often cited as one of the best games to ever be released on GameCube. And while Nintendo hasn't made GameCube titles widely accessible on the Switch, that will finally be changing with one of its most popular titles.

Unveiled to close today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo shared that it's gearing up to release a new iteration of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door that boasts "enhanced graphics." Other than these improvements to the visuals, this remaster seems to be quite faithful to the original title. Currently, Nintendo hasn't announced a specific release date for this new take on The Thousand-Year Door, but it is said to be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in 2024.

"The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics," says Nintendo's official description of this remaster via a new press release. "Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024. More information about this game will be available in the future."

You can also check out the initial trailer for this revamped version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door down below:

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Remakes and Remasters

Going into the final months of this year and 2024, Nintendo seems to be placing a very large focus on remastering and remaking various titles from its past. To close out this year, a new remake of the classic SNES title Super Mario RPG is also set to land on Switch. Beyond this, an HD version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is set to also launch in 2024. Although this might not seem all that exciting at face value, many of these remasters have been highly requested by Nintendo fans, which means that their cries have clearly been heard.

One reason why Nintendo is likely leaning into remasters and remakes a bit more is because the Switch seems to be nearing the end of its life cycle. Rumors and reports have been circling for quite some time that have suggested the "Switch 2," as it's currently being dubbed, will roll out at some point in the second half of 2024. If true, this would explain why Nintendo is trying to use titles like this remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to help transition to the company's next major console.

Are you thrilled to see that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is heading to Switch? And will you be picking up this new version of the game for yourself?