Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Reveals Remade Opening Cinematic

Ahead of its release in May, Nintendo has revealed the remade opening sequence for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Originally let loose back in 2004 on GameCube, Nintendo has finally opted to bring back The Thousand-Year Door after numerous requests from fans over a period of many years. Now, with the remake nearing its arrival, Nintendo is beginning to show off more of what this recreated iteration of the game will have in store.

Shared on Nintendo's official social channels, the Japanese game developer unveiled the sequence that greets players before the main menu of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Generally speaking, this opening simply sets the stage for the story of The Thousand-Year Door and explains the history of the game's titular doorway. As for what has changed in this iteration for Nintendo Switch the visuals have been updated just a bit and a new version of this title track has also been recorded. Otherwise, it largely still resembles the cinematic seen on GameCube.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

"The nefarious X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door!" says the official synopsis of the remake. "With a map from Princess Peach, and the help of a few locals, Mario journeys through a colorful world made of paper to find them first. Surprises abound in this deep and engaging tale, where everyone's got something to say and it's often not what you'd expect. [...] Twenty years after the original game on the Nintendo GameCube system, this version for the Nintendo Switch system has revamped graphics, and a suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy."

As mentioned, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is set to hit Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles in roughly two months and will roll out on May 23, 2024. It also isn't the only remastered title from the past that Nintendo is working on at the moment. The following month on June 27, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will also hit Nintendo Switch and will mark the title's first appearance on a platform other than Nintendo 3DS.