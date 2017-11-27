This Parody Version of Germany’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Is Mustache-Shooting Fun

While Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a glorious, Nazi-killing tour-de-force here in the States, the game is a bit different in Germany, where it underwent a pretty good amount of censorship – including changing around Adolf Hitler to the point that he didn't have his mustache anymore.

With that, some talented developers in Israel, who didn't get the game released for their market, decided to do something about it, and released a parody game called Wolfenstache: The New Censorship, which is all about poking fun at the idea that Hitler doesn't have a mustache in that version.

The game, which can be found here, begins with your player walking down a lit hallway while little pop up signs emerge, including one that reads, "Hello, Germany! The German version of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus does not include Swastikas. Or Jews. Or Hitler. Or his mustache."

The team also notes that the game was not released for their market, so they said, "So we're kinda guessing this is how Wolfenstein 2 would play."

Needless to say, it's not like Wolfenstein II at all, as you basically play in an enclosed arena as killer mustaches come flying at you. No, seriously. One falls off of a Hitler portrait in the arena, and you try to stay alive by shooting them as they come at you. It's actually a pretty fun Flash game, which you can also download directly to your PC free of charge.

The team, consisting of designer Shaley Moran, developer Alon "DancingEngle" Karmi and artist Nadav Hekselman, is worth checking out, and you can even choose different languages if you're compelled to. There are also notes on the developer's site as well, talking about how the game was censored in Germany and banned in Israel. The team also makes it clear that Wolfenstache is not endorsed by Bethesda or ZeniMax in any way.

We will say this, though – there's something triumphant about blowing away facial hair to the tune of "Ride of the Valkyries". Just imagine if there was a sequel involving beards.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release for Nintendo Switch early next year.