Pathfinder’s Absalom: City of Lost Omens Gets a Beadle & Grimm’s Box

Beadle & Grimm’s has announced their first full Pathfinder box set. Paizo and Beadle & Grimm announced the release of Absalom: City of Lost Omens: Gold Edition, a new boxed set version of the upcoming city guide. This marks the first time that Beadle & Grimm’s has produced a full box set of a Pathfinder product since the company launched in 2018. The Gold Edition will contain the full Absalom: City of Lost Omens book, split up into smaller pamphlets for ease of access, as well as numerous handouts, props, a custom GM screen, and bonus adventures to use in Pathfinder campaigns. Notably, the Gold Edition will also contain a code to unlock Absalom: City of Lost Omens on Pathfinder Nexus, the upcoming digital toolset for Pathfinder that’s under development by Demiplane.

Absalom is largest city of Golarion, the world where official Pathfinder adventures take place in. The city was founded by the god Aroden and is home to the Starstone, a magical meteorite capable of causing a mortal to ascend to godhood. While Absalom has appeared in past Pathfinder publications, Absalom: City of Lost Omens marks the most extensive chronicle of the city yet.

Beadle & Grimm’s is a gaming company that produces premium boxed set versions of tabletop RPG publications. The company started in 2018 with the release of a Platinum Edition of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and typically releases between 1 and 2 boxed sets a year. This marks the second time that Beadle & Grimm’s has released a Gold Edition of a publication, following the 2019 release of Eberron: Rising From the Last War. The Gold Editions contain less handouts than one of their Platinum Editions, but there are still plenty of tools for a DM to use when preparing a game session. Notably, Beadle & Grimm’s is also planning a premium version of the Critical Role publication Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn for next year.

Absalom: City of Lost Omens: Gold Edition will cost $349.99. However, Beadle & Grimm’s is offering a 10% discount between now and November 28th. The boxed set will be released worldwide in early 2022.