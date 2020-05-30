Pathfinder 2E Announces Bestiary 3 and Ancestry Guide for 2021

Pathfinder Second Edition is expanding with two new sourcebooks in early 2021. Earlier today, Paizo announced plans to publish a Pathfinder: Lost Omens Ancestry Guide and Bestiary 3 next year, thus providing both players and GMs with even more options for their game. The Pathfinder: Lost Omens Ancestry Guide will provide more ancestries for players to choose from, including leshies (sentient plant-like creatures), lizardfolk, and androids. Other ancestries included in the Lost Omens Ancestry Guide include hobgoblins, sprites, kitsunes, and versatile ancestries like genie-kin that can be combined with any other ancestry. Rules for fleshwarped characters will also be included.

The Bestiary 3 will round out a trilogy of Pathfinder 2E Bestiary books and will have an "urban" theme. One of the unique parts of the book is rules for handling troops of multiple soldiers to allow for combat against a large number of foes. Paizo also confirmed that Imperial Dragons will appear in Bestiary 3, as will Sakhils, a corrupted type of psychopomp. Other monsters mentioned include Tooth Fairies and hyakume, which is a sorcerer monster made of eyeballs that is based on Japanese folklore.

Pathfinder 2E is a reinvention of the popular Pathfinder tabletop roleplaying game, which was originally developed using Dungeons & Dragons' 3.5 Edition ruleset. While simplifying some aspects of the game, Pathfinder 2E offers players with a robust set of customizable character options built around choosing a variety of skills and feats as players level up. Paizo has released a ton of products to support Pathfinder 2E, including quarterly Lost Omen World Guides that mix lore with new feats and player options, and several "big" releases like this spring's Bestiary 2 and the upcoming Advanced Player's Guide. Additionally, Paizo has also confirmed that they are ending support for the original Pathfinder ruleset, although they will keep products in print as long as their is demand.

Paizo's online PaizoCon is taking place all weekend, with panels announcing new products and spotlighting other interesting parts of Pathfinder. You can tune in on Paizo's official Twitch channel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.