Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Is Reportedly Getting Remastered

A remaster of one very popular Persona spin-off game is said to be in the pipeline. Specifically, that game is Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which is a fighting game that features the cast from the fourth mainline installment in the JRPG series. And while it's uncertain when the confirmation of such a game could come about from developer Atlus, this new report does come about at an intriguing time due to some recent news involving the Persona series.

News of this remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax comes from a recent blog post by an insider named Zippo, who has been a reliable source of information in the past. According to Zippo, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, is going to be coming back to modern platforms in the future. Zippo says that they don't know much about the project in a general sense, but they did indicate that new content could end up appearing in this version of the title. As for its release, it's said to come about at some point in 2022.

The reason why this news is so interesting is because Atlus just announced mere days ago that it will be making seven new announcements related to the Persona franchise over the course of the coming year. These reveals are set to kick off in September 2021 as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series and will continue until next fall. Apparently, one of these revelations will be associated with the supposed remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

As a whole, it wouldn't be too shocking to see P4A make a comeback in some capacity. Although it has never been the most popular fighting game around, Ultimax definitely had a dedicated fanbase that was passionate about it. Not to mention, given how popular Persona 5 has been over the past few years, perhaps there's a chance that the cast of the most recent installment in the series could end up making their way into Persona 4 Arena if a remaster does end up coming to fruition.

