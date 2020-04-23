Persona 5 Royal DLC Turns Heroes Into Power Rangers

✖

Persona 5 Royal comes loaded with content, adding in a brand new character, a whole new area, and a host of tweaks and changes to the original game that makes the revised version a much better experience. Crazily enough though Atlus isn't quite done yet, as they recently spotlighted several DLC bundles for the game, most of which give players new costumes to deck Joker and the rest of the gang out in as they take down Palaces in the Metaverse. One of those bundles brings back a fan favorite look from earlier games, and as you can see in the image below, has big-time Sentai and Power Rangers vibes. You can now add the Featherman costume set to the game, essentially turning Joker, Ann, Morgana, and the rest of the team into Power Rangers.

These costumes are from Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, a rhythm game offshoot of the franchise, though the Featherman series has been a fixture of past Persona games. The Featherman series is referred to quite a bit within the world of the game and is clearly inspired by Super Sentai and Tokusatsu in general, which is also the basis of Power Rangers.

Now you can don Featherman gear in Personal 5 Royal, and as you can see in the image below, the gear looks slick. I mean, Power Rangers and Persona is certainly not a combination we'll see in any official capacity anytime soon, but who else kind of wants to see Atlus do a full-on Featherman spin-off?

(Photo: Atlus/Hasbro)

Yeah, I hear you, and I do too.

As for the gar, you can check out the bundle and all the other available costumes right here.

You can find the official description for Persona 5 Royal below.

"Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life. Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more!"

Persona 5 Royal is available in stores and digitally now.

What do you think of the sweet costumes? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers and gaming!

