New Personal 5 Royal Tease Gives Xbox and PC Players Hope

✖

We've been hearing for a few years at this point that Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal is going to be ported to a variety of platforms, including Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. There have even been suggestions here and there that Persona 5 is Xbox Game Pass bound. However, so far, nothing has come of these rumors, and with Persona 6's reveal seemingly on the horizon, many on Xbox, PC, and other platforms like Nintendo Switch are starting to lose hope.

All of this brings us to today, when Tom Henderson -- one of the industry's most prominent insiders and leakers -- during a live stream gave Persona fans something to chew on. More specifically, during a live stream discussing Xbox and Bethesda's event tomorrow, Henderson was asked about Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal coming to PC/Xbox platforms. Replying to this inquiry, Henderson said "I'm not going to leak the entire showcase." This was followed by a pause and then a laugh. Naturally, Persona fans took this to mean the rumors are finally about manifest, however, for now, this is actually just speculation as Henderson makes no commitment or declaration. There's a lot to read between the lines, but that's different than a bonafide report.

If Persona is going to rear its head during the Xbox showcase, no one else has teased as much. And considering many things about the showcase have already leaked, this is potentially telling. If Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal does come to Xbox and PC -- let alone Xbox Game Pass -- it will be a big get. The pair of games are some of the highest-rated games of last generation, and right now, they are exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

At the moment of publishing, neither Atlus nor Sega nor Xbox nor anyone involved with either has commented or acknowledged or addressed any of this scuttlebutt. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt and let us know what you think in the comment sections. Will Persona 5/Persona 5 Royal ever be ported to other platforms?