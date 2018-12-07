Gaming

‘Persona’s’ Joker Confirmed For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ As DLC

When Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, teased that the downloadable […]

By

When Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, teased that the downloadable characters for the forthcoming fighting game would be huge, he was not kidding.

For the first Challenger Pack 1, it was revealed tonight that Joker, a mainstay character from the Persona series, would be making his debut. There hasn’t been a release date given yet, but he’s probably going to come around in early 2019, as he’ll be part of the Fighter Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with that, Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed that all the fighters that will be included in the downloadable packs will be newcomers to the series. That makes sense considering all the veterans have been included already, but this certainly opens up the possibilities of favorites like Banjo-Kazooie and — dare we dream — Waluigi to join the game. Fingers crossed.

For the time being, however, Persona fans have been going insane over the news that Joker is Smash bound. Check out some of the best reactions below:

One fan had a little fun with the suggestion…

And then back to the die-hards…

You can see the full debut trailer above, which is done in perfect Persona style.

The Challenger Pack 1 doesn’t have a release date yet. However, you can pick up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right now for Nintendo Switch!

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts