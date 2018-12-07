‘Persona’s’ Joker Confirmed For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ As DLC

When Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, teased that the downloadable characters for the forthcoming fighting game would be huge, he was not kidding.

For the first Challenger Pack 1, it was revealed tonight that Joker, a mainstay character from the Persona series, would be making his debut. There hasn’t been a release date given yet, but he’s probably going to come around in early 2019, as he’ll be part of the Fighter Pass.

Along with that, Reggie Fils-Aime confirmed that all the fighters that will be included in the downloadable packs will be newcomers to the series. That makes sense considering all the veterans have been included already, but this certainly opens up the possibilities of favorites like Banjo-Kazooie and — dare we dream — Waluigi to join the game. Fingers crossed.

For the time being, however, Persona fans have been going insane over the news that Joker is Smash bound. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Joker from Persona 5 is joining Smash. Here’s @garfep’s reaction: pic.twitter.com/yg0GIxdKl9 — Max Scoville (@MaxScoville) December 7, 2018

Persona’s Joker in smash?! The office just died. Everyone is dead. We are all ghosts now. #TheGameAwards — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) December 7, 2018

One fan had a little fun with the suggestion…

Wow #Joker is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultinate!!! pic.twitter.com/Ft4lYKFNrX — Joshua Ovenshire (@TheJovenshire) December 7, 2018

And then back to the die-hards…

SHUT THE FUCK UP IS THIS REAL LIFE. THIS IS A BLESSED TIMELINE. JOKER IN SMASH. pic.twitter.com/XH6GBii0ZA — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) December 7, 2018

Joker from Persona 5 in Smash Bros. That’s sooooo goood. 🙂 (Now bring the whole game to Switch, please.) — Peer Schneider (@PeerIGN) December 7, 2018

WHAT THE HELL?!?! PERSONA 5’S JOKER IS A SMASH ULTIMATE DLC CHARACTER?! #TheGameAwards — Ash Paulsen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AshPaulsen) December 7, 2018

THEY’RE PUTTING JOKER FROM PERSONA 5 IN SMASH AS DLC 1 — Kyle Gaddo (@kylegaddo) December 7, 2018

You can see the full debut trailer above, which is done in perfect Persona style.

The Challenger Pack 1 doesn’t have a release date yet. However, you can pick up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right now for Nintendo Switch!