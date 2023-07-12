PewDiePie Announces the Birth and Name of His Son With Wife Marzia

YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg and his wife Marzia have announced the birth of their first child. At the end of June, PewDiePie shared that he would be taking a break from his work on YouTube as Marzia was drawing "very close" to giving birth. Although a specific timeline wasn't shared by PewDiePie when it came to the birth of his child, it's now known that the moment finally arrived within the past day.

Born on Tuesday, July 11, PewDiePie and Marzia welcomed their son, Björn, into the world. The couple shared their first pictures of themselves with Björn in a joint post on Instagram this morning. The images that were revealed showed all three of the family members together alongside individual pics of Björn being held by Marzia and PewDiePie. A look at what seems to be Björn's crib and some of his toys were also posted as well.

Moving forward, PewDiePie has already made clear that he'll be taking a bit of an extended break from YouTube as he becomes accustomed to fatherhood. The longtime YouTuber said that he anticipates there may be a bit of "chaos", which means that he's going to put his full attention on his family for the time being. A return to YouTube will happen at some point for PewDiePie, but for now, no timelines have been provided.

"I'm very, very, very excited," PewDiePie said of the thought of becoming a father in his most recent YouTube video. "I don't know what it's gonna be like. I don't know if I'll have time to make videos. Is it gonna be chaos? I don't know, but I imagine I will not upload for a while. So, just wanted to say thank you for all the support in these vlogs. We're so happy you guys have enjoyed them and we can share a bit of our life here, but I think, for now, we might take a little break until we come back again. And yeah, just wanted to let you guys know. Thank you."

