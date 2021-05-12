PewDiePie Gives His Review on Resident Evil Village and Lady Dimitrescu

✖

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg recently completed Resident Evil Village after a six-part stream spanning nearly 12 hours. And like most that have played the new Resident Evil game, he likes it and its poster vampire, Lady Dimitrescu. In fact, while speaking about the game, PewDiePie revealed it has revived his interest in the series, despite the fact the game wasn't very scary.

"That was f*****g great," said PewDiePie immediately upon finishing the game. "I loved it. Really fun game. I would say it actually picked up in the end even more. It started off so strong with Lady Dimitrescu that I didn’t think it would pick up, but it picked up a bit in the end. So, I'm quite pleasantly surprised, to be honest. I thought it had such unique characters, really fun, all of them. It had some scary moments... but they made the gameplay fun as well... I'm pretty pleased. I thought it was great. I give it a strong 8, 8.5, I don't know. I'm actually excited for Resident Evil again."

As for Lady Dimitrescu, PewDiePie loved the character as much as the Internet, though maybe not as much as parts of the Internet.

Speaking during the credits, PewDiePie noted he hopes Konami brings Silent Hill back to the forefront like Capcom has with Resident Evil. Luckily for PewDiePie, there are rumors Konami is getting ready to do this, or at least it's getting ready to attempt to do this.

Resident Evil Village is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the horror game, click here.

"If imitation is still the sincerest form of flattery, Resident Evil Village is the sincerest of all Resident Evil games," reads the opening of our review of the game. "It wears its inspirations on Ethan Winters’ battered sleeves and doesn’t shy away from what came before it, though those faithful representations of Resident Evil memories yield mixed results. Resident Evil Village is at its best when it strikes out on its own and innovates, but those who are well-versed in the ways of Resident Evil will at least have plenty of dots to connect."