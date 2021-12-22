Phasmophobia Reveals 2022 Roadmap

As 2021 draws to a close, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games is shifting focus to the year ahead. On Twitter, the team revealed an official roadmap for 2022, laying out its plans for the game. From what has been revealed thus far, it looks like players will have two kinds of updates to look forward to: new content, as well as quality of life adjustments. Kinetic Games is planning to rework the game’s VR, bring in daily and weekly challenges, add new customization options, and more. All in all, it’s looking like the developer has some big ambitions for 2022!

The actual roadmap was shared via the game’s official Twitter account and can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the year is coming to a close, we at Kinetic Games want to say a huge thanks for playing Phasmophobia. We thank you for reporting bugs, giving your feedback and appreciation for each update we release!



Here is a quick update for what we have planned for 2022!#Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/nmjbhDefhW — Phasmophobia (@PlayPhasmo) December 22, 2021

Phasmophobia released in early access in the fourth quarter of 2020, and the last year has seen a number of significant changes and improvements. Just over the last few months, players have gotten a lot of new content from the game, including a Cursed Possessions update earlier this month, which actually brought in a ghost based on Santa Claus; talk about getting into the spirit of Christmas!

For those unfamiliar with Phasmophobia, the game is not exclusively a VR title. Players have the option of playing in standard or VR. When the game first released, it was available strictly as a multiplayer game, but another recent update gave players the option of enjoying single-player, as well. The game tasks players with checking out haunted locations and identifying the paranormal phenomenon responsible for the events within.

Given how much has changed over the last year, it will be interesting to see where things go from here! Clearly, Kinetic Games has a framework in mind, and it looks like the new daily and weekly events should give players some incentive to keep coming back. Hopefully, the developer won’t keep fans waiting too long before divulging new details!

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? What do you think of this roadmap for 2022? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!