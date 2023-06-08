Pikmin 4 Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pikmin 4 is still more than a month away from releasing on Nintendo Switch, but it's never too early for retailers to reveal pre-order bonuses. Walmart has gotten things started with a spiffy stainless steel water bottle that will accompany copies of the game. The yellow bottle features the series logo, as well as several different Pikmin variations, including the new Ice Pikmin. Pikmin fans might want to hold off on pre-ordering until closer to release, but the water bottle should make for a nice extra alongside the game!

An image of the water bottle can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering Pikmin 4 from Walmart can do so right here.

(Photo: Walmart)

Set to release on July 21st, Pikmin 4 is the first truly new game in the series in a decade. Over the last 10 years, fans have been treated to spin-offs like Pikmin Bloom and Hey! Pikmin, as well as the Nintendo Switch port of Pikmin 3. None of those are quite as exciting as a new series entry, and it's been a bit of a journey to get to this point. Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto first announced the game all the way back in 2015, leaving many fans wondering when the game might actually arrive. Last year, Nintendo finally unveiled the first trailer for the game, reassuring fans that the series had not been forgotten!

Earlier this week, Nintendo released a new trailer for Pikmin 4, offering details about the game's story, as well as a glimpse at character customization options. In Pikmin 4, players will have the ability to create their own member of the Rescue Corps, a new recruit tasked with tracking down Captain Olimar, as well as the rest of the members of the Rescue Corps team. This marks the first time in the series that players have been given the option to custom design a character, and the recent trailer seems to show quite a few options for doing so.

Are you planning to pre-order Pikmin 4? What do you think of this pre-order bonus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!