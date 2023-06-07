New Pikmin 4 Trailer Reveals Character Customization Options

Since announcing Pikmin 4, Nintendo has been somewhat quiet about the game, opting instead to focus on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link's latest has been available for a few weeks now, and it seems the focus has now shifted towards the next big Nintendo Switch release. A new trailer for Pikmin 4 dropped earlier today, offering a glimpse at the game's narrative, which will center on the disappearance of series protagonist Captain Olimar. The good captain crash landed on a mysterious planet, and the Rescue Corps has gone after him.

Unfortunately, the Rescue Corps also end up crash landing, and their newest recruit will have to save everybody. That new recruit happens to be you, and players will have the opportunity to custom design the character, in a series first. The new trailer for Pikmin 4 can be found below.

From the video, it looks like players will have a wide variety of options to make their player character stand out, including different skin tones, hairstyles, head shapes and more. From the trailer, it looks like the designs will still be able to fit in well with the established world of the games, and it will be interesting to see some of the designs fans come up with! So far, reception to the trailer seems fairly positive, and it looks like a lot of fans are excited to check out the game when it lands on July 21st.

The Pikmin franchise began life on Nintendo GameCube, with the first game in the series serving as a launch title for the system in Japan. Since then, the series has had three main series entries, as well as two spin-offs: Hey! Pikmin and Pikmin Bloom. The series was created by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. While the franchise does not have any official ties to the Mario franchise, it is the only non-Mario series to be represented in Japan's Super Nintendo World, where the characters make a handful of small cameos.

Are you a fan of the Pikmin franchise? What do you think of the new customization options? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!