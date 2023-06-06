Nintendo Direct Possibly Coming Next Month

Following the cancellation of E3 2023, several showcases have risen up to take its place, where publishers can reveal what they have planned for the rest of the calendar year. A PlayStation event took place last month, and Xbox has one coming on June 11th. However, Nintendo has been notably quiet of late, and fans are wondering when the company's next Nintendo Direct will take place. Nothing has been announced just yet, but Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb recently revealed that he's heard "early rumblings" about a presentation in July.

"I'll say that I'm hearing something's gonna be in July – next month – whether that is a proper Direct, or like a partner Direct, or a third party showcase Direct... however they want to frame it. A Direct Mini! I have no idea. But it seems like... don't expect anything of that sort, at least until next month. If that even happens at all. Like I said, rumblings, seems pretty likely that something could happen next month with Nintendo. Although a July Direct would be weird," Grubb said on the Giant Bombcast.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released on Nintendo Switch last month. In terms of first-party content, Nintendo recently revealed that Everybody 1-2-Switch! is dropping at the end of June, while Pikmin 4 is coming in July. Outside of those games, Nintendo's output for the rest of 2023 is a big question mark. The company tends to release a first-party game on a near-monthly basis, so it's a bit surprising that we don't know more. A July Nintendo Direct could fill the gap, but as Grubb himself points out, the company tends to have events in the month of September. As such, an event in July might be on the smaller side.

For now, Nintendo fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed. Hopefully the rest of the year will have plenty for Switch users to celebrate!

