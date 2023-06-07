Official Nintendo x One Piece Art Showcases Bizarre Crossover

Hard as it might be to believe, Nintendo's line of amiibo figures has been going strong for nearly nine years. In that time, there have been a number of video games that featured compatibility with the line, including One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X. The Nintendo 3DS game released in November 2014, the same month that amiibo debuted. As one of the very first games to feature amiibo compatibility, that was a pretty big deal, and promotional art was made featuring the One Piece characters wearing amiibo costumes. Since the game never made it to North America, many people missed the art, but that changed following a recent Tweet from Supper Mario Broth.

Art of Luffy as Mario can be found in the Tweet from Supper Mario Brother embedded below. An additional piece of art featuring other members of the One Piece cast in amiibo costumes can be found in the accompanying Tweet from @Omegpha.

In addition to Luffy as Mario, we can also see Zoro as Link, Nami as Wii Fit Trainer, Sanji as Fox McCloud, Usopp as Yoshi, Chopper as Kirby, Robin as Samus, Franky as Donkey Kong, and Brook as Marth. The first wave of amiibo were based on Super Smash Bros. for 3DS/Wii U, which should help to explain why Wii Fit Trainer was included among so many other iconic Nintendo characters!

It's unclear exactly why One Piece: Super Grand Battle! X didn't make it to North America, but this crossover is sure to make some people disappointed that it didn't. While amiibo launched at the height of the toys-to-life craze, Nintendo has continued to release new figures, even as similar concepts like Skylanders and Disney Infinity disappeared. Most recently, Nintendo released a new version of Link based on his appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Rumors suggest that new versions of Zelda and Ganondorf based on their appearances in the Nintendo Switch game could also be coming soon.

