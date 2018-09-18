Hilarious ‘Player Select’ Parody Video Goes Viral

You know those fighting games and other games where you have to select a character and they basically stand around until you move forward in the game? Well, someone just went and recreated what that would look like in real life — and it’s hilarious.

In a new video posted on Twitter by “lucy” (who goes by the name @curledb—), we see a video of what someone would look like if they recreated a character standing around on a select screen. We get a good look at a dude who simply stands around, waving his arms at his sides while crouching slightly as music plays in the background.

He then changes up his poses a little bit by doing a quick look around, and then checking to see if there’s something on his foot.

THIS SHIT MAKES ME LAUGH SO FUCKING MUCH pic.twitter.com/0H7PMziDaG — lucy,, (@curledbitch) September 12, 2018

The video has since become a huge viral hit on Twitter, with over 160,000 retweets and nearly 450,000 likes. Apparently it relates a lot to video gamers that know what someone looks like on a character select screen.

We included some of the best responses below, including recollections of other fun stand-still animations in video games.

Damn, so we just gonna ignore Sonic? pic.twitter.com/rj65gjsZod — †Jordan From ∆frica† (@MrOrigin) September 13, 2018

This is for all the #gamedev animators out there. pic.twitter.com/xTlCvdLnxV — Bannon Rudis (@BannonRudis) November 7, 2017

And if you think for some reason this may not be accurate, well, just take a look at a couple of examples from games. It’s pretty exact, right down to moving around slowly for each second. Here’s one from PUBG Mobile that’s about spot on.

If you’re thinking, “Well, that’s just one game,” we also catch a slight glimpse of character movement in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as well, as you can see from the customization video below:

Feel free to take a look at other current examples on the market. Now, we know why devs do it, just so your character doesn’t look so static. But Lucy’s video is so spot on that we can’t help but laugh with the other people that are enjoying the video.

