“Player Two” Short Film Will Tear At Your Nostalgic Heartstrings

Player Two from Zachary Antell on Vimeo.

Player Two is an animated short by film maker Zachary Antell that beautifully captures what it is like to be a younger sibling through a visually stunning memory lane walkthrough of gaming past. Videogames are a common theme with throwbacks to the older generations like the N64 and the GameBoy, and this video perfectly encapsulates how much those memories can mean.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The viewer is cast into this wondrous journey about exploring new worlds with your siblings. Wave Runner, DOOM, Donkey Kong – so many titles we grew up with are displayed to entice feelings from gamers that can related to this very story. It artistically shows another side to gaming that many don’t see.

Growing up brings many changes and this film showcases that moment when we can still find that warm feeling of ‘coming home’ when putting in that cartridge to remind you of simpler times. Enjoying these classic games that become a staple for bonding and memories, many of us can resonate with Antell’s beautifully created story. Whether it is a sibling or simply a best friend, many of us gamers can relate to that ONE game that brings us right back into that living room in ’95.

Gaming has always been and always will be a safe haven for many and this film showcases the nostalgia and beauty that comes with those memories. Some of my fondest memories as a child were playing Contra with my mom on the NES, which looking back was probably more of her looking to get my additional life. Or racing through the then-impressive tracks of F-Zero on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

To see more of this artist’s incredible work, including an interesting visual comparison he did for Star Wars, you can see his official website right here.