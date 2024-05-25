Elden Ring Players Teased with a New Character Reveal

FromSoftware is expanding Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, its June release finally well within reach after a wait building anticipation. The developers shared the official story trailer earlier this week to offer a deeper insight into what Shadow of the Erdtree has in store for its players. At the end of the story trailer, viewers are treated to the image of a radiant knight kneeling before a rune with their party behind them, the script overlay wrapping up the trailer posing the following: "But we are not deterred. We choose to follow. Will you walk with us?"

This line story trailer is not the only time players would be asked this particular question this week, as FromSoftware has also shared an image to offer a more detailed look at the kneeling figure – without their helmet – again asking players "Will you walk with us?" The figure is cloaked in armor and fabric of white and gold, with an intricately designed longsword to match its beauty. Physically, the character has long, braided hair, and a light complexion and eyes. You can check out the full image below:

(Photo: FromSoftware)

While the closer look at the new character offered enough to make players instantly want their armor and express that they already believe it's the best design in the DLC (which is bold praise considering it's still weeks away from release), there's nothing thus far to officially name the character, so their role in Shadow of the Erdtree and larger Elden Ring lore as a whole is shrouded in darkness for the time being. That doesn't stop players from speculating as to who the mystery character could be, however...and there's plenty to fill the time between now and the release.

Most speculation from Elden Ring fans online (notably on Reddit) seems to agree the character is both the narrator of the trailer (hence the question being used in the caption for their photo as well) and the figure that will be guiding us in the Land of Shadows. In addition to these fairly safe assumptions, players are heavily discussing the nature of the character on a deeper level, including the possibility that they are a (possibly self-appointed) Miquellan knight.

Shadow of the Erdtree releases June 21st, which is when we'll know for certain who this character is and what their part in the story will be.