PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is Cracking Down on Cheaters

Considering how many players PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has, it’s easy to believe that it’s starting to have a significant cheating problem. To combat the growing issue even further, the devs recently outlined plans for more measures planned to prevent the dishonest play.

The game’s Twitter account issued an apology to all its players who are having to deal with cheaters derailing the battle royale combat, a statement that was reiterated in their Steam post that outlined their plans for the cheaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and promise to take stronger actions against them going forward. — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) November 3, 2017

PUBG’s dev team continued after repeating the apology to say that they have more systems on the way to fight off the cheaters with heavy bans, though they know it won’t be an issue that’s fixed in any short amount of time.

“As we announced before, we are in the process of adopting new tools to detect and verify users with unusual gameplay patterns and today, we will be rolling out additional measures. We will continue to permanently ban those who are using cheats. When unusual gameplay patterns are detected from an account, that account will be temporarily suspended and investigated.



“Although we hope to bring about a safe and fair environment in PUBG as soon as possible, our battle against cheaters will not end overnight. We will continue our research and development to establish a better system for combatting cheaters. We will take stronger actions to find and ban cheaters, while at the same time taking good care to not harm innocent players. Next week, we will be deploying yet another patch related to cheat detection.”

When it comes to banning cheaters right now in PUBG, the game uses a service known as BattlEye, a system that monitor gameplay for the unusual patterns mentioned above. The gameplay-watching program recently gave an idea of just how many players get banned from PUBG with over 300,000 being banned at that time with a massive number banned each day.

PUBG likely won’t have as large of a cheating problem on the Xbox One when it enters early access on Nov. 12, but the PC version seems like it’ll be a continued battle against the cheaters.