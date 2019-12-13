PlayStation 4 Black Friday Deals Are Back Today Only

We are now on day five of Best Buy’s 12 Days of Deals promotion, and today it’s all about gifts for gamers. The selection isn’t mindblowing, but there are a few gems in there – especially if you’re interested in the PlayStation 4.

For those of you who already own a PS4, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition is back down to it’s all-time low of $14.99 with free shipping. You can grab a copy here with the discount until the end of the day today, December 13th (or while supplies last). The same goes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is on sale right here for $37.99 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which can be had here for $15.99. Side note: they have the TCL 65-inch 6 Series Roku 4K UHD TV on sale for only $499.99, which a pretty amazing price for this superb TV. Again, this is a newer 6 Series model, not the 4 and 5 Series sets that have been in so many sales this year.

Best Buy has also brought back the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, dropping the price $1 below the Black Friday record. At the time of writing you can order one here for $298.99. Inside that link you’ll also find the standalone PS4 Pro console discounted to the same price – something to consider if the CoD bundle sells out again. This might be the last time we see it this cheap.

Note that both of the PS4 Pro console deals also come with a free 90 day subscription to Pandora Premium and SiriusXM as a bonus.

You can shop all of Best Buy’s Gifts for Gamers deals right here until the end of the day today, December 13th.

