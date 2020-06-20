Here Is Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far
The PS5 is poised to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment, we know what the console looks like, but we don't know how much the next-gen machine will cost. Further, it's also unclear what the console's launch lineup of games will be. That said, while we don't have all of the finer details about what games will be launching alongside the console this holiday season, we do have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games, which features not only big third-party games, but first-party exclusives as well. The former includes new games from the likes of Ubisoft, EA, Capcom, and Square Enix, while the latter features the latest from Insomniac Games, SIE Japan, and Housemarque. Further, while the bulk of the list is comprised of cross-gen games and games releasing on platforms, there are some true next-gen exclusives, as well as PS5 exclusives.
Below, you can check out every PS5 game confirmed so far. Further, at the bottom of the article is a list of games announced games that we suspect will release on PS5 at launch, but haven't been confirmed for the console at the moment of publishing. That said, this list is limited to confirmed games only. Rumored and leak games are not included, but will be added when and if they are confirmed.
Anyway, without further ado, here is every single game confirmed for release on the PlayStation 5:
OTHER CONFIRMED PS5 GAMES:
- Apex Legends
- Astro's Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Control
- Cris Tales
- Destiny 2
- Destruction AllStars
- Dirt 5
- Dustborn
- Fortnite
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gothic
- Grand Theft Auto V
- In The Sound Mind
- JETT: The Far Shore
- Little Devil Inside
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Metal Hellslinger
- MicroMan
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Paradise Lost
- Planet Coaster
- Quantum Error
- Roots of Pacha
- The Last of Us Part II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Starfield
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
- Solar Ash
- STRAY
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
- The Pathless
- Tribes of Midgard
- Warframe
- WRC 9
ANNOUNCED, BUT NOT CONFIRMED FOR PS5
- 30XX
- Back 4 Blood
- Battlefield VI
- Beyond Good and Evil 2
- BioShock IV
- Call of Duty 2020
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story
- Diablo IV
- Elden Ring
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Part II
- Hytale
- NBA Live (Untitled)
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Overwatch 2
- Payday 2
- Project Awakening
- Sea of Stars
- Skull & Bones
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sons of the Forest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Sims 5
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Untitled Avatar Game
- Untitled Saints Row Game
- Untitled Star Wars Game
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.