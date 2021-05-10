PlayStation Adds Apple Remote Play Support for PS5 DualSense Controller

✖

PlayStation 5 owners now have the option of playing games on some Apple devices with the console's DualSense controller through the Remote Play feature. For those unfamiliar with Remote Play, it allows users to continue playing PlayStation games on their PC or mobile device. The PS4 DualShock controller currently offers Remote Play on Apple and Android devices, so it seems likely the latter will support the DualSense at some point in the future. For now, PlayStation fans that use Android will just have to wait patiently and hope that more options are added for Remote Play in the near future.

The Tweet announcing the added support for the DualSense controller can be found embedded below.

Remote Play is now available using the DualSense wireless controller to play compatible games on a range of Apple devices. Full details: https://t.co/4fpa77oFqx pic.twitter.com/Z2BlehDLjO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2021

For those less familiar with Remote Play, the feature does not work over a cellular network. PlayStation recommends broadband internet with 15Mbps via a LAN cable for the best possible experience, with a minimum of 5Mbps as a requirement. According to PlayStation, iOS 14.5 or higher is required in order to use the DualSense controller with Apple devices. Users must download the free Remote Play app from the App Store in order to stream to their device. More information on requirements and exclusions can be found at PlayStation's website right here.

While added support for the Remote Play feature should be quite welcome, a number of fans replied to PlayStation's announcement with frustration that they still haven't been able to purchase a PS5 console. The system launched last November, and remains incredibly difficult to come by, thanks to system shortages and the efforts of resellers on sites like eBay. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the situation will be getting better in the immediate future, so those hoping to get a PlayStation 5 will simply have to keep trying as more stock is made available from various retailers.

Are you a fan of using Remote Play? Are you happy to see Apple support added for the DualSense controller?