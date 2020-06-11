PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Revealed

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event did much more than just reveal games planned for the PlayStation 5 by unveiling not only the console itself but also a look at a totally new version of the console called the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. This console was shown towards the end of the PlayStation 5 showcase after we saw the first look at the PlayStation 5 itself. Not many details about the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition were revealed in the trailer, but based on what we’ve seen Xbox do with the Xbox One towards the end of the generation, we can gather some details about how the console will handle and play its games.

The PlayStation 5’s console design itself is quite the unique one, but the Digital Edition looks a bit different from the base one. It’s most noticeable difference is that it lacks a disc drive which means the console looks even sleeker than the base console since the design can go straight down instead of having to curve to account for the feature.

Sony’s statements accompanying the reveal of the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition said the designs might be different between the two consoles, but the gameplay experience will remain the same.

“At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive,” Sony said about the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. “The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.”

Frustratingly enough, there still weren’t any prices revealed for either edition of the console. This isn’t too surprising given that neither Microsoft nor Sony has made the first move in revealing prices, but one can imagine the Digital Edition will be cheaper. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition launched at a price $50 cheaper than the Xbox One S, so the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will likely do the same.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will both release during Holiday 2020, but they don’t yet have an exact release date.

