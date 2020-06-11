Returnal: Sony Announces New Horror Game for PS5

Thursday's long-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal stream brought all kinds of news and reveals about the upcoming console. This brought the announcement of anticipated sequels like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7. Fans were also treated to announcements and first looks at new games that were announced for the first time. One of these new games is a sci-fi horror title called Returnal, and it looks as intense and confusing as it sounds.

The game seems to take elements of stories like Groundhog Day, where the main character relives the same event on repeat. Unfortunately for this space adventurer, the day they're reliving is a horrifying one. Fans of Dead Space and Death Stranding may want to pay attention to this one. You can watch the announcement trailer for Returnal in the video above.

Returnal comes from HouseMarque and PlayStation Studios, and looks to be one of the scariest and most thought-provoking games on the new generation console. You can check out the official synopsis for the game below.

"Returnal combines side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5's immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat. Coming to PlayStation 5."

What do you think of this new franchise for the PlaySatation 5? Has the trailer for Returnal got you interested in playing it? Let us know in the comments!

Returnal will be available to purchase and play on the PlayStation 5, but an official release date for the game has yet to be announced by Sony or HouseMarque.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.